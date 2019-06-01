Hemp worth Rs 4 lakh seized, woman held

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The sleuths of Jajpur Road Excise unit seized ganja worth `4 lakh and arrested a woman on Friday.She has been identified as Minati Mallik of Solpata village under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district.

The sleuths said Minati and her husband Ranjan Mallik were into the business of selling hemp since long. They used to procure the narcotic from Sambalpur district and supply it to different areas of Jajpur and its neighbouring districts.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise sleuths led by Inspector Prasant Kumar Mohanty raided Minati’s house on Friday and seized around 88 kg hemp packed in two gunny bags.

While the team members nabbed Minati, her husband and accomplice Ranjan managed to give the police a slip. Excise police registered a case and produced Minati in local court on Friday. She was sent to judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected, officials said.