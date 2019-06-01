Home States Odisha

ITC donates Rs 5 crore for Fani relief

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the organisations for donating generously to rebuild Odisha in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd Sanjiv Puri met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and handed over a cheque of `5 crore to him for rehabilitation and restoration efforts in areas affected by cyclone Fani.

Puri also expressed ITC’s support to the efforts of the State Government following the devastating cyclonic storm. The ITC had worked closely with the State Government to provide relief materials to the cyclone-hit people. Puri apprised the Chief Minister about ITC’s investments in food processing and hospitality sectors as well as its social and farm forestry initiatives in Malkangiri district.

Apart from ITC, 10 other organisations also donated `37.57 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd donated `25 lakh, Nava Bharat Ventures Limited contributed `10 lakh.The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the organisations for donating generously to rebuild Odisha in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp