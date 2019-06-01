ITC donates Rs 5 crore for Fani relief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd Sanjiv Puri met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and handed over a cheque of `5 crore to him for rehabilitation and restoration efforts in areas affected by cyclone Fani.

Puri also expressed ITC’s support to the efforts of the State Government following the devastating cyclonic storm. The ITC had worked closely with the State Government to provide relief materials to the cyclone-hit people. Puri apprised the Chief Minister about ITC’s investments in food processing and hospitality sectors as well as its social and farm forestry initiatives in Malkangiri district.

Apart from ITC, 10 other organisations also donated `37.57 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd donated `25 lakh, Nava Bharat Ventures Limited contributed `10 lakh.The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the organisations for donating generously to rebuild Odisha in the aftermath of the cyclone.