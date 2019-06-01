Jena alleges rule flout in formation of State Cabinet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena on Friday alleged that the Council of Ministers of Odisha has been formed in gross violation of constitutional provisions as the ST and SC Development portfolio, which should remain with a Cabinet Minister, has been given to a Minister of State.

Jagannath Sarka, a first-time MLA from Bissam Katak Assembly segment in Rayagada district, was sworn in as a Minister with independent charge and given ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare portfolio. “This is an illegal Cabinet which has taken oath. This Ministry should be declared illegal and a new Council of Ministers should take oath with a Cabinet Minister in-charge of SC and ST Development portfolio,” Jena told mediapersons here.

Pointing towards the constitutional provision in this regard, Jena referred to Article 164 of the Constitution which says, “In the States of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, there shall be a Minister in charge of tribal welfare who may in addition be in charge of the welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes or any other work.”

Jena maintained that the word ‘Minister’ in the Article means Cabinet Minister. A Minister of State cannot attend Cabinet meetings and he is called to a meeting if required, he said. “BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has ignored 94 per cent people of Odisha by violating this provision,” he alleged.

The former Union Minister said he will meet Governor Ganeshi Lal over the matter. If the issue is not corrected, the matter will be taken to court. Besides, a Statewide agitation will be launched in this regard, he said.

Jena said the Law department and the Governor’s Secretariat should have taken note of this violation and steps to correct the situation. He also demanded that the Government should make its stand clear on the matter.

However, not wanting to be drawn into a controversy, the ruling BJD leaders refused to comment on the matter. Secretary to Governor Madhusudan Padhi also refused to comment.

Ramesh Majhi, who won from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat as a BJD candidate, was the Cabinet Minister in charge of ST and SC department in the 2014 Ministry of Naveen Patnaik.