Micro irrigation potential to be scaled up in 10 dists

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to scale up micro irrigation potential under Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) across 10 districts in the State. The Horticulture department has asked all its deputy directors and assistant directors to ensure sustainability of micro irrigation installations by selecting proper beneficiary, suitable land, water source, availability of power and educating farmers.

The districts which have been selected under the programme are Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

A Horticulture department official said the focus will be on districts which were recently affected by cyclone Fani. Since paddy and vegetable crops in at least eight districts were badly hit in the cyclone, micro irrigation facilities will help farmers cultivate a good crop, he said.

“The officials have been directed to strictly follow the guidelines of PMKSY. Any violation of quality, maintenance and other parameters mentioned in the guidelines will be viewed seriously,” the official warned.

The Centrally-sponsored Micro Irrigation programme, which was launched with the objective to enhance water use efficiency in agriculture sector by promoting drip and sprinkler irrigation technologies, was up-scaled to National Mission on Micro Irrigation (NMMI) in June, 2010 and later, it was subsumed under PMKSY.

A decision has been taken to encourage farmers to go for farming in clusters and use water saving and conservation technologies to beat erratic monsoon. The area to be covered from one water source should be limited to five hectare and accordingly, the registration of farmers will be processed in the online system.

Water sources being created by other departments like Directorate of Soil Conservation and Panchayati Raj would be joined with the micro irrigation systems for efficient use of water.

Horticulture officials have been asked to engage field functionaries under their control to identify such sources, study the feasibility and encourage farmers to adopt micro irrigation. Micro irrigation systems installed in fields of beneficiaries will also be taken up for evaluation.

However, a deadline has been fixed for installation of new projects. “While sprinkler irrigation projects will be completed in 15 days, the time limit for completion of drip irrigation projects is 30 days. The work order issued will be cancelled automatically if the works are not completed in time,” the official added.