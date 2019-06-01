Monsoon may be delayed but Odisha to get normal rain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the progress of southwest monsoon remains sluggish, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said rainfall is likely to be 96 per cent of long period average (LPA) and 100 per cent of LPA over Central India, which includes Odisha.

So far, monsoon current has not reached Kerala and the national forecaster says the monsoon may set in around June 6. Private forecaster Skymet also made similar prediction and observed that absence of a strong weather system has led to the slowdown.

Given its movement, weather forecasters believe monsoon would reach Odisha about eight to 10 days late. This time, the monsoon rainfall is expected to be normal though.

“The State will receive normal rainfall in this monsoon season. The long period average rainfall over the State is about 1,150 mm, and normal monsoon is expected this year,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said.

The LPA rainfall over the country as a whole is 890 mm.

The latest forecast by Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) and other global models indicated that weak El Nino conditions may continue during the monsoon season with reduced intensity. Some models even suggested neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation conditions during the later part of the monsoon season. However, positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are likely to develop during the middle of the monsoon and persist during this season.

The monsoon would be key to the State given the farm distress it has witnessed over the last few years. Last year, the State received a surplus rainfall of over 12 per cent, about 1,290 mm, as compared to 1,053 in 2017, 1,031 in 2016 and 1,034 mm in 2015. However, at least 30 of 314 blocks in Odisha received deficit rainfall and six blocks received severe deficit rainfall during the season.

Though normal, the rainy days and their combined intensity over a shorter period are a cause of worry. Meanwhile, Met officials said the temperature is expected to remain two degrees above normal at some places in interior Odisha for the next four days. Nine places in the State recorded temperature over 40 degree Celsius on Friday. Titlagarh was the hottest at 43.6 degree. Met officials said light to moderate rain and thundershower might occur at isolated places in several districts on Saturday.

Many parts of the State, including western and coastal districts, experienced a pleasant evening on Friday under the influence of light rainfall.