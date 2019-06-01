Nilgiri langur dies in City zoo

Home States Odisha

Two days after India’s lone orangutan Binny passed away in Nandankanan Zoological Park here, a Nilgiri male langur died in the zoo on Friday. The langur was 17-years-old.

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after India’s lone orangutan Binny passed away in Nandankanan Zoological Park here, a Nilgiri male langur died in the zoo on Friday. The langur was 17-years-old.Nandankanan officials said the primate was suffering from diarrhoea and fever and was being treated in the isolation ward of the zoo’s hospital. Treatment of the langur was carried out in consultation with the Centre for Wildlife Health. His blood samples were collected regularly and screened. He showed improvement on May 19 but later, his health deteriorated.

“It seems the langur died due to a nerve disorder. However, the exact reason behind his death will be ascertained after receiving the postmortem report,” said zoo Deputy Director Jayant Kumar Das.
The primate was brought to Nandankanan from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai on September 26, 2017. Nilgiri langurs are found in the Nilgiri Hills of Western Ghats in South India.

Meanwhile, zoo officials said Binny’s preliminary postmortem report revealed that the 41-year-old orangutan died due to acute pneumonia and hepatitis. She also had a wound on her pouch that would not heal because she was constantly scratching it.“Tissue samples of Binny were collected for further investigation and to co-relate the cause of her death,” Das added.

