Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man sets 17-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his advances

The girl, second-year engineering (diploma) student, suffered critical burn injuries, they said.

Published: 01st June 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KORAPUT: A 17-year-old girl was set ablaze allegedly by a man after she rejected his advances at Semiliguda in Odisha's Koraput district, police said Saturday.

The girl, second-year engineering (diploma) student, suffered critical burn injuries, they said.

The accused Gopi Khemundu, of Ganjana village, was obsessed with the girl and angry after she turned down his proposal, said Sunabeda Sub-Divisional Police Officer Niranjan Behera.

The girl was staying at a rented accommodation with her friends in Semiliguda and the accused attacked her there Friday afternoon, the SDPO said.

He was carrying a bottle of petrol and set her on fire, Behera said. "It was a pre-planned attack," the official said.

The girl was immediately rushed to SLN Medical College and Hospital here and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after her condition deteriorated.

"Separate teams have been formed and efforts are on to nab the culprit who fled soon after committing the crime," the SDPO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sexual harassment Jilted lover Crime against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp