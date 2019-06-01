Patient dies due to lack of oxygen

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Delay in administration of oxygen to a critically ill woman by the negligent doctors and staff at district headquarter hospital (DHH) Jeypore allegedly claimed her life on Thursday.

The deceased Rangabati Mandal (65) of Berhampur had come to Jeypore to visit her daughter Laxmi when she suddenly developed health complications and difficulty in breathing.

She was rushed to the Jeypore DHH where doctors advised Laxmi to admit her in the indoor ward where she would be administered life-saving drugs and oxygen. However, as there was no nurse or other staff to accompany them, Laxmi and her mother entered the male ward. Rangabati’s condition seriously deteriorated there and when Laxmi pleaded with the medical staff of the ward to administer her oxygen they did not pay heed.

Due to the delay in the lifesaving intervention, Rangabati succumbed. Laxmi alleged that her mother could have been saved had the medical staff attended to her immediately. Jeypore DHH Superintendent KCH Behera refuted the claim of medical negligence by Laxmi and said her mother’s condition had already deteriorated by the time she was brought to the hospital. She was in the last stage, Behera said.