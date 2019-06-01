Home States Odisha

Odisha: Plus Two Science results by June 4

However, the results couldn’t be published due to error on the part of students in mentioning their roll number and registration number in answer sheets.

Published: 01st June 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday said Plus II Science results will be published by June 4. A CHSE official said after cyclone Fani affected the evaluation process, the Council had decided to publish the science results on June 1. However, the results couldn’t be published due to error on the part of students in mentioning their roll number and registration number in answer sheets. At least 5,000 students have committed such errors and this has led to the delay in publishing the results, he said.

“We are cross-checking with colleges to know the correct roll number and registration number of these students. We are trying our best to not withhold the results of these students which otherwise will affect their career,” said the official.

Earlier, the CHSE had planned to declare Plus II Science results on May 19. However, the process got delayed as evaluation of answer sheets of students was badly affected due to the simultaneous elections in the State as well as cyclone Fani.

Besides, the cyclone damaged several evaluation centres due to which publication of Plus II Arts and Commerce results will also be delayed, said the official. “We had planned to announce the Arts and Commerce results by first week of June. However, it will be slightly delayed and we are trying to publish it by June third week,” he said.

A total of 3.69 lakh students had appeared the annual Plus II Examinations this year held from March 7 to 30. Around 4,500 teachers have been engaged for evaluation of over 21 lakh answer scripts of students.
Moreover, non-cooperation by some of the teaching staff engaged in checking answer scripts has also affected the evaluation process. The CHSE has recommended disciplinary action against these teachers to the School and Mass Education department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Board Odisha Board results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp