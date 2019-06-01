Odisha: Plus Two Science results by June 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday said Plus II Science results will be published by June 4. A CHSE official said after cyclone Fani affected the evaluation process, the Council had decided to publish the science results on June 1. However, the results couldn’t be published due to error on the part of students in mentioning their roll number and registration number in answer sheets. At least 5,000 students have committed such errors and this has led to the delay in publishing the results, he said.

“We are cross-checking with colleges to know the correct roll number and registration number of these students. We are trying our best to not withhold the results of these students which otherwise will affect their career,” said the official.

Earlier, the CHSE had planned to declare Plus II Science results on May 19. However, the process got delayed as evaluation of answer sheets of students was badly affected due to the simultaneous elections in the State as well as cyclone Fani.

Besides, the cyclone damaged several evaluation centres due to which publication of Plus II Arts and Commerce results will also be delayed, said the official. “We had planned to announce the Arts and Commerce results by first week of June. However, it will be slightly delayed and we are trying to publish it by June third week,” he said.

A total of 3.69 lakh students had appeared the annual Plus II Examinations this year held from March 7 to 30. Around 4,500 teachers have been engaged for evaluation of over 21 lakh answer scripts of students.

Moreover, non-cooperation by some of the teaching staff engaged in checking answer scripts has also affected the evaluation process. The CHSE has recommended disciplinary action against these teachers to the School and Mass Education department.