Procurement of groundnuts starts in Malkanagiri

Procurement of groundnuts began in Malkanagiri district on Friday with the Collector Manish Agarwal inaugurating a procurement centre at Potteru market yard complex.

groundnut, peanut

Groundnut (Representational image)

By Express News Service

There has been a record production of groundnuts in Malkangiri this year. The district has produced 1.5 lakh quintal against 30,000 quintal last year. The crop was cultivated in 12,000-hectare land in the district.
Agencies like Odisha State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd (Markfed-Odisha) and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) will participate in procurement which will be done through 15 sale centres in Malkangiri, Potteru, Podia, Kalimela, Korukonda, Bhejangwada, MV-79, Khairput, MPV-81, Nilakamberu, Somnathpur and Sikhapally. The agencies would procure one quintal of average fair quality (AFQ) groundnut for Rs 4,890 per quintal, said Deputy Director of Agriculture Department Rama Chandra Pattnaik. A farmer is eligible to sell 30 quintal of groundnuts.

Paddy cutting  to be completed by June 15

Jeypore: Harvesting of paddy crops will be completed by farmers in Koraput district by June 15. Farmers of Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma and Kotpad had cultivated different varieties of paddy in over 25,000 hectare land in the current rabi season and the crops are ready to be harvested now. While 40 per cent of the crops have already been harvested, the rest will be cut within the next fortnight. This time, around 10 lakh quintal paddy will be procured from Koraput district.

