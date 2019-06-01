Raja Ram assumes charge at East Coast Railway

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior railway officer Raja Ram has taken over the charge of Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC) of East Coast Railway (ECoR). A 1988 batch Indian Civil Services officer, Ram was posted as the PCSC of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur prior to his recent posting.

He has also served as Chief Security Commissioner in Lucknow, East Central Railway, Director in RPF Academy in Lucknow and also in various positions in South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway and North Frontier Railway. Known for his expertise in the detection of crime in Railways, he has received many awards including the Indian Police Medal in 2012.