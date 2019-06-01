Sital Sasthi carnival stage for dying art forms

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: THE week-long Sital Sasthi celebrations will begin in Sambalpur from June 3. This time, various dying folk art forms will be the highlight of the carnival. Informing this to mediapersons on Friday, the working president of Joint Coordination Committee of Sital Sasthi festival, Amulya Mishra said while the usual rituals of the festival will start from June 3, the main celebrations will take place in the last three days.

On June 7, people will witness the marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati which will be followed by the grand carnival that marks the home-coming of the divine couple to their temples on June 8 night. The carnival will conclude on June 9 evening.

For the celebration, a combined budget of around `91 lakh has been drawn up by the organising committees of Nandpara, Jharuapara and Mudipara. Apart from these three committees, many other temples in the city will be organising the festival.

Over 5,000 artistes from different parts of the State and outside will participate in the carnival. Folk musical band Dulduli, devotional dance form Samparda, warrior dance Ghumra, folk dance Karma, Pasumukha Nacha, Putuli Nacha, Medha Nacha, Paika Akhada will be the major attractions of the carnival.

As many as 1,500 artistes will participate in the carnival of Mudipara Sital Sasthi Yatra Committee this year. The organising committee will spend around `30 lakh on their procession. Similarly, around 1,800 artistes will participate in the carnival of Jharuapara Sital Sasthi Yatra Committee which will see Gaur Badi, Karma, Paika Akhada, Putuli Nacha, Medha Nacha, Bagha Nacha troupes perform. Besides, around 1,700 artistes will participate in the carnival of Nandapara Sital Sasthi Yatra Committee. Kandhei Nacha, Bada Ghoda Nacha along with groups of Ghumra dance will perform during the carnival.

The committees will laying thrust on folk dance and dying dance forms of the region during the festival. This apart, tableaus on various issues and characters will also be part of the carnival by all the organising committees.

However, the committee members expressed discontentment over lack of cooperation from the district administration and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation in organising the festival.