Sports Minister holds review meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-appointed Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera interacted with his department officials and reviewed ongoing projects on Friday. Behera was welcomed by Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Department of Sports and Youth Services Vishal K Dev, Director Vineel Krishna and a team of administrators. The Minister said the Government is committed to promote sports and sporting talents and increase Odisha’s representation in National and International platforms.

“Together, we will develop methodology and initiatives to induce growth and participation of budding talents across sports disciplines from the State,” he told the department officials.

In recent years, the City has successfully achieved the tag of ‘sports capital’ of India. “We will strive to live up to the reputation by constantly investing in the sports sector, right from the grassroots to the senior level. The Government will continue to host National and International events for its sports savvy public,” said Behera.

The new Minister lauded the efforts of department officials and associated organisations to restore and repair the sports infrastructure to its previous form, post-cyclone Fani.“The Kalinga Hockey Stadium is match ready and it is our pride to be hosting yet another international event, the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019,” he added.