Home States Odisha

Surjya Patro to be elected Speaker today

BJD veteran Surjya Narayan Patro is likely to be elected Speaker of the new Assembly on Saturday.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pro-tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy waiting for newly-elected MLAs to administer oath at Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Friday | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD veteran Surjya Narayan Patro is likely to be elected Speaker of the new Assembly on Saturday.The process for election of a new Speaker of Odisha Assembly began on Friday with a notice to this effect being issued by the Secretary of the State Assembly. Election to the post will be held on Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha told mediapersons that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the name of Patro as the Speaker of the State Assembly. “I will recommend his name to the Secretary of the Assembly as a proposer on Saturday. The election will take place during the Assembly session at 11 am on the same day,” he said.

In absence of a full-time Speaker, BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy has been appointed pro-tem Speaker.
However, election to the Speaker’s post is likely to be unanimous as opposition BJP and Congress do not have adequate numbers. Out of the 146 members in the new Assembly, the ruling BJD has 112 while BJP has won 23 and Congress nine. One seat each has been won by CPM and an Independent.
Patro has been elected to the State Assembly for the seventh consecutive term in 2019 election. While the senior leader has been elected four times from Mohana Assembly seat, he has represented Digapahandi segment for three terms in a row.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp