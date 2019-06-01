Home States Odisha

Train movement to be hit for modernisation works

The 58113/58114 Tatanagar-Bilaspur-Tatanagar Passenger trains will remain cancelled from both directions on every Tuesday and Friday.

ROURKELA: Passengers are up for difficult times ahead with the South Eastern Railway (SER) announcing to regulate train services on the busy Mumbai-Howrah main line from Saturday for a month due to safety related works in Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Bilaspur section.

SER in a statement informed that regulation of multiple trains through cancellation, short-termination and short-origination will be effective. Accordingly, the 68028 Sambalpur-Rourkela MEMU Passenger will remain cancelled from Sambalpur, while the 68027 Rourkela-Sambalpur MEMU Passenger from Rourkela will be cancelled on every Wednesday and Saturday. The 68029 Rourkela-Jharsuguda MEMU Passenger will remain cancelled from Rourkela, while the 68030 Jharsuguda-Rourkela MEMU Passenger will stay cancelled from Jharsuguda on Wednesday and Saturday.

The 68031 Jharsuguda - Sambalpur MEMU Passenger will remain cancelled from Jharsuguda, while the 68032 Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU Passenger will remain cancelled from Sambalpur on every Wednesday and Saturday. Similarly, the 58161/58162  Jharsuguda-Hatia-Jharsuguda Passenger trains will remain cancelled from both directions on every Wednesday and Saturday.

The 58113/58114 Tatanagar-Bilaspur-Tatanagar Passenger trains will remain cancelled from both directions on every Tuesday and Friday. Additionally, these 58113/58114 Tatanagar-Bilaspur-Tatanagar Passenger trains on every Wednesday and Saturday will be short-terminated at Jharsuguda, resultantly the trains will remain cancelled between Jharsuguda-Bilaspur and Tatanagar-Jharsuguda on every Thursday and Sunday.

The SER has been resorting to regulation of trains from April 25 for safety or maintenance related works which affected numerous trains in the month of May that came in addition to disruption of train services due to cyclone Fani.

