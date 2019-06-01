Home States Odisha

Water level falls, Kandhamal villagers rely on nullah

Residents of Mungelbadi village, located 16 km away from Raikia block headquarters, are facing acute drinking water crisis after two tube wells remained defunct for the last several months.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Women collecting water from a tube well at Mungelbadi village | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With mercury soaring and groundwater level plummeting rapidly, many parts of Kandhamal district are facing an acute drinking water shortage. While tube wells in most of the villages fail to ooze water, the situation has aggravated in Mungelbadi village.

Residents of Mungelbadi village, located 16 km away from Raikia block headquarters, are facing acute drinking water crisis after two tube wells remained defunct for the last several months. Inhabited by over 100 families, the village had four tube wells of which two are lying defunct. The rest have failed to meet the water demands due to low groundwater level, forcing them to depend on pits and nullah.
While women keep waiting in long queue to collect a pot of water from the tube wells, several others rush to the village nullah which is also being used for cleaning domestic animals. As a result, villagers are suffering from water-borne diseases.

A villager Bimbadhar Digal alleged that, “We face the problem during every summer for the last several years. Though we have appealed to the local authorities, including the Block Development Officer (BDO), to address the issue, no step has been taken in this regard so far. Even during the last elections, leaders of various political parties had made promises to resolve the problems.”

Another villager Mamata Digal said though Mungelbadi is well connected through a PMGSY road, development is still a far cry in the village which is just five km away from Manikeswari panchayat headquarters. Despite several requests, the authorities concerned are yet to repair the defunct tube wells. Villagers are depending on the rest two tube wells from where water supply is erratic, she added.
Engineer of RWSS office, Raikia, PK Bisoi said a proposal was placed before the block authorities to supply water to the village through tankers. Besides, a new tube well would be set up in the village soon, he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kandhamal villagers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp