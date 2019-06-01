Water level falls, Kandhamal villagers rely on nullah

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With mercury soaring and groundwater level plummeting rapidly, many parts of Kandhamal district are facing an acute drinking water shortage. While tube wells in most of the villages fail to ooze water, the situation has aggravated in Mungelbadi village.

Residents of Mungelbadi village, located 16 km away from Raikia block headquarters, are facing acute drinking water crisis after two tube wells remained defunct for the last several months. Inhabited by over 100 families, the village had four tube wells of which two are lying defunct. The rest have failed to meet the water demands due to low groundwater level, forcing them to depend on pits and nullah.

While women keep waiting in long queue to collect a pot of water from the tube wells, several others rush to the village nullah which is also being used for cleaning domestic animals. As a result, villagers are suffering from water-borne diseases.

A villager Bimbadhar Digal alleged that, “We face the problem during every summer for the last several years. Though we have appealed to the local authorities, including the Block Development Officer (BDO), to address the issue, no step has been taken in this regard so far. Even during the last elections, leaders of various political parties had made promises to resolve the problems.”

Another villager Mamata Digal said though Mungelbadi is well connected through a PMGSY road, development is still a far cry in the village which is just five km away from Manikeswari panchayat headquarters. Despite several requests, the authorities concerned are yet to repair the defunct tube wells. Villagers are depending on the rest two tube wells from where water supply is erratic, she added.

Engineer of RWSS office, Raikia, PK Bisoi said a proposal was placed before the block authorities to supply water to the village through tankers. Besides, a new tube well would be set up in the village soon, he added.