Worry over funds delay for school repair

Officials of Rural Development department on Friday raised concerns over the delay in placing of funds for repair and restoration of High School buildings damaged in cyclone Fani.

Published: 01st June 2019

By Express News Service

Though a sum of Rs 279.52 crore has been sought from the National Disaster Relief Fund for repair and restoration work of 3,544 High School buildings that have sustained damage in the cyclone, funds are yet to be sanctioned in this regard, said officials of the Rural Works wing of the department.

“Since the High Schools will reopen on June 19 after summer vacation, it is required to take up and compete bare minimum repair of the buildings before the classes resume,” said a letter of the Rural Works wing. It further stated that in view of the situation, Rs 8.44 crore has been set aside to carry out minimum repair works at 282 High Schools in nine Fani affected districts at the earliest.

As per the preliminary estimation of School and Mass Education department, as many as 6,498 schools have been damaged in the cyclone. The department has assessed a loss of Rs 417.83 crore due to Fani.

