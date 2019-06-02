Home States Odisha

Aditya Birla donates Rs 50 crore for Fani-hit  

Relief and contribution from different quarters continued to pour in for restoration and rehabilitation efforts in cyclone Fani-affected districts in the State.

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd MD Tuhin Mukherjee and Hindalco MD Satish Pai handing over the cheque to CM Naveen Patnaik on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Relief and contribution from different quarters continued to pour in for restoration and rehabilitation efforts in cyclone Fani-affected districts in the State.Aditya Birla Group on Saturday donated `50 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai and Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Managing Director Tuhin Mukherjee handed over the cheque to CM Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat. 

While Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd has contributed `50 lakh, its employees have donated `90 lakh to the CMRF. Ten other organisations have also handed cheques of over `2.77 crore.According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, Delhi Soccer club has donated `10 lakh and BJD women wing contributed `3 lakh. Similarly, Government employees and traders from Koraput have donated `68 lakh and `53 lakh respectively.

