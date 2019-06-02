Home States Odisha

Basic amenities elude this village

Sources said a four-km road connects the village, inhabited by 61 families, with the PWD main road which links the block headquarters.

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Women collecting water from a stream at Jangal village in Gajapati district | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Even as the State Government claims to have implemented several schemes for development of backward section in rural areas, people of a remote village in Gajapati district continue to struggle even for basic amenities.People of Jangal, a village surrounded by forests under Gumma block, have been deprived of basic facilities including road, drinking water and healthcare even after 72 years of Independence.

Sources said a four-km road connects the village, inhabited by 61 families, with the PWD main road which links the block headquarters. Of the four km, the district administration recently repaired two km stretch with morum under National Disaster Assistance Fund. Though the rest two km is a narrow forest route, villagers have made it walkable on their own. During medical emergency, villagers carry their patients for two km to reach the motorable road for ambulance or public transport. The road is also the lifeline of three nearby villages - Ragidi, Barangsing and Munising. 

Locals alleged that despite repeated appeals to the block and district administration, the authorities have failed to lay a permanent road to the village. The newly elected MLA of Paralakhemundi Assembly seat has assured to visit the village soon, the locals said.

A villager Sumani Raita said, “We are deprived of basic amenities and we don’t have a pond or a tube well to meet our water needs. A small stream and pits in the forest are the only source for drinking water. The scorching summer has aggravated our problems and we are facing an acute water crisis this time. Womenfolk are forced to walk two km to fetch water from a stream.

The precarious living condition of the villagers and the problems were brought to the notice of  the authorities concerned, but to no avail.”With a population of over 350, the village has a primary school, but its building is  lying in a dilapidated condition. The anganwadi centre is located at a distance of two km from the village. Getting education and basic healthcare are a daydream here, said Erman Bhuyan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp