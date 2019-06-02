Basic amenities elude this village

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the State Government claims to have implemented several schemes for development of backward section in rural areas, people of a remote village in Gajapati district continue to struggle even for basic amenities.People of Jangal, a village surrounded by forests under Gumma block, have been deprived of basic facilities including road, drinking water and healthcare even after 72 years of Independence.

Sources said a four-km road connects the village, inhabited by 61 families, with the PWD main road which links the block headquarters. Of the four km, the district administration recently repaired two km stretch with morum under National Disaster Assistance Fund. Though the rest two km is a narrow forest route, villagers have made it walkable on their own. During medical emergency, villagers carry their patients for two km to reach the motorable road for ambulance or public transport. The road is also the lifeline of three nearby villages - Ragidi, Barangsing and Munising.

Locals alleged that despite repeated appeals to the block and district administration, the authorities have failed to lay a permanent road to the village. The newly elected MLA of Paralakhemundi Assembly seat has assured to visit the village soon, the locals said.

A villager Sumani Raita said, “We are deprived of basic amenities and we don’t have a pond or a tube well to meet our water needs. A small stream and pits in the forest are the only source for drinking water. The scorching summer has aggravated our problems and we are facing an acute water crisis this time. Womenfolk are forced to walk two km to fetch water from a stream.

The precarious living condition of the villagers and the problems were brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, but to no avail.”With a population of over 350, the village has a primary school, but its building is lying in a dilapidated condition. The anganwadi centre is located at a distance of two km from the village. Getting education and basic healthcare are a daydream here, said Erman Bhuyan.