BSCL conducts refresher course for peer leaders  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day refresher training for peer leaders, also referred to as ‘Pragati Sathi’, was organised by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL). The training, which concluded on Friday, was held at the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD). Three peer leaders from the first batch joined the session as master trainers to impart training to future youth leaders in the slums across the City.

As many as 40 young boys and girls from slums of Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) area were updated about the contents of their past training. As many as 92 youngsters have been imparted training in three phases in the last two years.

After covering 24 slums under BTCD, BSCL has now extended the programme to 100 slums of the Capital to strengthen the social components of the Smart City proposal. “These young boys and girls will now act as master trainers during peer leaders training programmes in the future,” an official said.

The officials said before cyclone Fani hit Odisha coast, the peer leaders worked hard to evacuate people to safer places and in the aftermath of the devastating storm, they helped in restoring normalcy in the slums.

“The peer leaders training programme was launched to strengthen the life skills of young boys and girls. After the training, the peer leaders went back to their communities and raised pertinent issues with relevant stakeholders,” an official said.

The organisers said the peer leaders have done exemplary work in the last two years. The youngsters have been instrumental in keeping their communities clean and bringing children back to schools. They have also installed/replaced damaged street lights and repaired tube-wells, provided support to girls and women affected by violence and referred them to Sakhi Centre or Women’s Commission.