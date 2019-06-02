Home States Odisha

Coal theft rampant in Ib Valley

The modus operandi of the coal mafia is to use drivers of heavy vehicles having fake colliery gate pass of MCL and duplicate mining transit pass of Mining Department.

By Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Rampant  coal theft at Ib Valley Coalfields is robbing the Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) and the State Government of crores of rupees even as the authorities continue to be helpless in curbing the menace.Around 5,500 tonnes of coal is illegally diverted every month to Rourkela and bordering Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh from opencast mines and coal sidings in Brajrajnagar, Bandhbahal and Lakhanpur in  Jharsuguda district, if sources are to be believed. 

There are nine coal sidings and five opencast mines operating in Ib Valley Coalfields within Jharsuguda district from where coal is stolen in broad daylight using trucks by coal mafia in nexus with security personnel of MCL, they alleged.Apart from MCL’s security personnel,  local cops and State Mining Department officials are hand in glove with the coal mafia, who also enjoy support of political  heavyweights.

The modus operandi of the coal mafia is to use drivers of heavy vehicles having fake colliery gate pass of MCL and duplicate mining transit pass of Mining Department. In a single trip, each truck carries around 20 to 25 tonne coal and the mafia sell the stock in the range of `30,000 to `35,000. Locals said coal mafia are using Debdarah and Chhuinganj forest areas under Lakhanpur block as coal storage depots. The mafia usually shift the coal stock to brick kilns and small industries. After closure of Gobindpur check gate on  NH-49, coal mafia have also managed to send coal to Chhattisgarh. 

While police have been conducting raids and seized coal laden trucks in the past, it has been no deterrent to theft. “Many of the coal theft cases are not being reported but whenever a case is registered, we take prompt action,” claimed Jharsuguda SP Aswini Kumar Mohanty. 

With police keeping an eye of trucks illegally transporting coal, pilferers have also adopted alternative measures. They are also using youths to ferry coal on bicycles. As many as 1,500 cycles are being used to steal coal from opencast mines and coal sidings of Ib Valley. Deputy Director of Mines Bimbadhar Seth said the department was taking measures to check the theft. Lakhanpur Area MCL General Manager, AK Singh assured to take strong action against the mafia involved in theft of  coal.

mafia in work
5,500 tonne of coal from Ib Valley Coalfields illegally diverted to Rourkela and Chhattisgarh every month 
● Coal is stolen from 9 coal sidings and 5 opencast mines operating within the coalfields
● After closure of Gobindpur check gate on NH-49, coal mafia also send coal to Chhattisgarh

