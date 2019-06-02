College girl set on fire by lover  

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A College girl was allegedly set on fire by her alleged spurned lover at Semiliguda town on Friday. The girl has sustained 50 per cent burns and is battling for life at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.The girl, belonging to Nandapur in the district, is said to have been in a relationship with one Gopinath Khora of the same village, but had fallen out recently. A student at a private engineering college in Semiliguda, she had been staying with some friends in a rented house there.

On Friday, she was in the house with a friend when Gopinath barged in with a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on her and threatened to set her afire with a lighter. The girl, however, managed to rush into the bathroom nearby and closed the door while her friend pushed Gopinath aside and tried to snatch the lighter away.

He fell down but lit a piece of paper with the lighter, pushed the bathroom door open and set the girl on fire. The victim’s friend rushed outside and called locals for help. Realising his mistake, Gopinath tried to douse the flames with his shirt but on seeing locals, he fled.

The victim was rushed to a local health centre from where she was shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital as she suffered 50 per cent burn injuries. She was referred to MKCGMCH. Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera said a special squad has been formed to nab the culprit.