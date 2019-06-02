Home States Odisha

College girl set on fire by lover  

While victim is battling for life in MKCG, the accused youth is absconding since Friday

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  A College girl was allegedly set on fire by her alleged spurned lover at Semiliguda town on Friday. The girl has sustained 50 per cent burns and is battling for life at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.The girl, belonging to Nandapur in the district, is said to have been in a relationship with one Gopinath Khora of the same village, but had fallen out recently. A student at a private engineering college in Semiliguda, she had been staying with some friends in a rented house there.

On Friday, she was in the house with a friend when Gopinath barged in with a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on her and threatened to set her afire with a lighter. The girl, however, managed to rush into the bathroom nearby and closed the door while her friend pushed Gopinath aside and tried to snatch the lighter away.

He fell down but lit a piece of paper with the lighter, pushed the bathroom door open and set the girl on fire. The victim’s friend rushed outside and called locals for help. Realising his mistake, Gopinath tried to douse the flames with his shirt but on seeing locals, he fled.

The victim was rushed to a local health centre from where she was shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital as she suffered 50 per cent burn injuries. She was referred to MKCGMCH. Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera said a special squad has been formed to nab the culprit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp