Couple returns cop's lost bag with valuables worth Rs 2 lakh, gets felicitation

The couple, Bijayananda Mohanty and his wife Pratibha Mohanty, was honoured for their honesty and integrity by the DCP.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A couple, hailing from Bramhana Khandi village under Nischintakoili block was felicitated by Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh on Saturday for returning a handbag containing gold ornaments, valuables and cash of Rs 2 lakh which they had found on Cuttack-Kendrapara State Highway.  

The couple, Bijayananda Mohanty and his wife Pratibha Mohanty, was honoured for their honesty and integrity by the DCP. On May 13, Sridhar Sahoo, a constable posted in the office of Cuttack DCP, was on his way to the city from Kendrapara along with his wife when his handbag containing gold ornaments, valuables and cash got lost somewhere on the highway. 

The valuables were found by Bijayananda and Pratibha, who took out the mobile phone kept inside the handbag and contacted Sahoo. The constable rushed to the couple’s house and collected the hand bag. 
Bijayananda works as teacher in Kalapally Upgraded High School at Khairput in Malkangiri.

