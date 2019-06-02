Dacoity bid foiled, four held 

Home States Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch foiled a dacoity bid and arrested four armed miscreants in Khurda town on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch foiled a dacoity bid and arrested four armed miscreants in Khurda town on Friday.The arrested are Dushasan Behera, Hemant Nayak, Nihar Ranjan Samantaray and Md Basir. On being tipped off about a group of miscreants who were planning to commit dacoity on National Highway-16 at Khurda, STF officials conducted a raid in the area and nabbed the four from the spot. However, five others managed to escape. 

Police recovered a pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition and one sword from the miscreants. They also seized a motorcycle from the spot. STF officers said the miscreants were planning to rob members of an SHG group who were supposed to carry `10 lakh cash to Khurda Town. 

Sources said the gang of robbers was led by Dushasan and one Sanjay Pradhan. “Pradhan and four others managed to flee. We have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding miscreants,” said an STF officer.The four arrested persons were produced in a court at Khurda on Saturday.

