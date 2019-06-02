Detonators seized in Kalimela town

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Jawans of Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered huge cache of explosives near a pond during a search operation in Kalimela on Saturday.While doing road opening party (ROP) duties in Kalimela town in the morning, the jawans received intelligence inputs regarding the presence of explosives near a pond adjoining a filling station in the town.

The rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The area was scanned using metal detectors and sniffer dogs leading to recovery of 99 detonators. Explosives were hidden in three separate places near the pond.

The security personnel also recovered a large carton of detonators from the spot. The detonators will be deposited at Kalimela police station, the carton of explosives would be destroyed. It is yet to be clear if Maoists had hidden the explosives or it was the handiwork of anti-socials.