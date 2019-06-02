DGP’s pep talk for OPS probationers  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Dr RP Sharma on Saturday instructed Odisha Police Service (OPS) probationers of 2015 batch to be professional and technologically advanced while discharging their duties on the field.

“The duty of a police officer is no longer confined to maintenance of law and order and crime management. Due to technological advancement, old methods of crime investigation have lost their worth,” he told the probationers. He said scientific methods of investigation to crack cases pertaining to cyber crime and economic offences are being adopted by the police.

As many as 14 probationers, who were directly recruited in the rank of DSP, had called upon the DGP at Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack on the day as part of their practical training. Dr Sharma instructed the officers to be diligent, dutiful and sincere towards the profession and rise to the expectations of people while discharging their duties.

The DGP said policing is a professional subject and officers face new challenges in their field of work everyday. He stressed minimum use of force while handling any law and order situation and advised the probationers to not get swayed by emotions. Dr Sharma further advised the officers to communicate with their seniors when faced with a challenge, to take precautionary measures well in advance and to make policing more people-friendly.

The 14 officers have already completed two years of training at different districts and training centres across the State.ADG (Modernisation) Vinaytosh Mishra, IG (Personnel) PS Ranpise and IG (Headquarters) Asheet Kumar Panigrahi were among those present during the interactive session.