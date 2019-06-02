Home States Odisha

Fire safety checks continue

The Odisha Fire Service, as part of its Statewide drive to check safety measures in coaching centres, conducted inspections in Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore and Sambalpur towns on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Fire Service, as part of its Statewide drive to check safety measures in coaching centres, conducted inspections in Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore and Sambalpur towns on Saturday. “Odisha Fire Service launched simultaneous inspections and awareness drives at coaching institutions in Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore and Sambalpur today,” tweeted Fire Service DG BK Sharma. Simultaneous fire safety inspections were carried out at 10 coaching centres each in Berhampur, Balasore and Sambalpur and 13 such institutions in Rourkela. 

Fire officials said the inspections revealed that several coaching centres are not equipped with adequate fire safety measures. Staircases, corridors and escape routes of some of the facilities were found blocked. The housekeeping was also not found up to the mark in some centres. 

The officials said most of the coaching centres did not have adequate signage to lead the occupants to safety in case of an emergency. Notices will be issued to centres lacking adequate fire safety measures and the owners asked to rectify the shortcomings within a specified time, they added.’During the inspection, fire officers sensitised the coaching centre staff and students about fire safety measures and provided them tips.

