Funds misused in eye care scheme, probe ordered

Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) is in the news again for wrong reasons.

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) is in the news again for wrong reasons.
Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM & PHO) Dr Niranjan Mishra has constituted an internal committee to probe alleged misutilisation of funds to the tune of around `1 crore while conducting eye surgeries.Massive irregularities in utilisation of funds during shifting of the hospital from its old building at Baji Chowk to the new one at Dakhinakali lane and rampant corruption in Sunetra Yojana, the free eye care scheme of the State Government, have come to light. Besides, delay in shifting of the office of the District Project Coordinator of National Health Mission (NHM) from the old building to the new one has kept the administration on its toes.  

The incident came to light after Dr Mishra joined his present assignment in March this year and was asked to ratify inflated bills for release of payment for management of eye care scheme. He refused to sign the bills after irregularities were detected due to mismatch of records. Owing to the irregularities, patients suffering from eye ailments were not being given free reading glasses, as mandated by the Government under the scheme.  The hospital building was shifted from Baji Chowk to Dakhinakali in May last year.

The State Government had spent `50 crore on construction of the new building. Besides, a sum of `50 lakh was granted for shifting all wards and other departments of the hospital to the new building.Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan had directed the authorities concerned to ensure that all units of the hospital function from the new building and repeated reminders were issued in this regard. Dr Mishra hinted at financial irregularities during the shifting of the hospital.

He said the office of the District Project Coordinator of NHM is yet to be shifted to the new building due to financial constraints. Sources said a sum of `5 lakh is required for shifting of the office.The CDM & PHO has sought funds for the purposes. 

