Leaders of PESA face rout in polls  

The movement had rattled the Sundargarh administration with demand for ‘self-rule’

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The  Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) movement seems to be fizzling out following rout of a host of  tribal leaders associated with it and growing factionalism among various rights groups. The movement, till recently, had rattled the Sundargarh administration with demand for ‘self-rule’.The developments have come as a sigh of relief for the administration as self-declared PESA gram sabha  committees had declared several areas as ‘liberated zones’ with ‘Pathalgadi’ ritual (installation of stone plaque) and  stalled numerous development projects.

Congress candidate for Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) and leader of Sundargarh Zilla Adiwasi Mulwasi Bachao Mancho  (SZAMBM) George Tirkey is the most popular face of PESA movement. But, George slipped to third spot securing 2.68  lakh votes. Another PESA movement leader who contested as Independent from the LS seat Juspin Lakra got 14,790 votes and lost her deposit. 

Basil Ekka, previously associated with PESA movement, contested as Aam Aadmi  Party candidate for the seat and lost deposit by securing just 6,614 votes. Two other leaders of PESA movement, Peter  Toppo and Siprian Willing Kiro contesting from Birmitrapur and Rajgangpur Assembly segment got just  4,448 and 2749 votes respectively and lost their deposits. JMM candidate of Birmitrapur Assembly segment Sebyan Aind was also associated with the movement and got 14,364 votes to lose his deposit. The sitting Congress MLA of Talsara Prafulla Majhi also supported the movement but, came third in the poll.

As per the Fifth Schedule of Constitution, the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district is a Scheduled District where the PESA Act, 1996 is applicable. Activists, among other things, claimed that under the PESA Act the gram sabhas are supreme decision making bodies and Constitution gave them the right for ‘self-rule’.
Sources informed that of late PESA movement leaders have grouped into four different factions and working independently.

One such group that the three other groups describe as ‘Rudibadi’ (orthodox) has over the years formed numerous self-declared PESA gram sabha committees and unleashed lawlessness with declaration of villages as ‘liberated zones’ to restrict entry of even administrative machinery. They indulge in extortion, resort to clash with administration and have complete disregard to the law of the land.SZAMBM convenor Letha Tirkey accused the ‘orthodox’ group of misleading innocent tribal masses. He said the SZAMBM is also fighting for ‘self-rule’ through constitutional means. Around 500 places in the district have been covered under ‘Pathalgadi’ ritual. 

