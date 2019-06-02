One month after Cyclone Fani, only half of Puri has got power 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close to a month after cyclone Fani battered the State, power restoration in Puri is at the half-way mark. According to a review by Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Sudam Marndi here on Saturday, complete restoration of power has been recorded at Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts whereas in Cuttack, it is 99 per cent followed by 96 per cent in Khurda.

However in Puri, just about 52 per cent restoration has been achieved. Out of 2,91,171 consumers who were affected by the cyclone, power has been restored to 1,51,889 so far.Of the 25.01 lakh consumers who faced power disruption in nine districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur, supply has been restored to 23.36 lakh consumers by May end, the meeting said.

In the review meeting, attended by Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi, the Minister stressed on quick restoration of anganwadi centres and health institutions and electricity in all the affected areas.

Repair and reconstruction of primary school buildings must be completed before reopening of schools after summer vacation, he instructed.

While Fani impacted 14 districts of the State, about 1.65 crore people were affected in the disaster that claimed 64 lives. The Government was able to evacuate 15.5 lakh people for which it received wide-spread acclaim.The meeting revealed that water supply has been restored in both urban and rural areas while water tankers and UV water treatment plants have also been deployed for additional support.

It was informed that international agencies such as EU, World Bank and UN Systems along with administration departments and other institutions are separately carrying out a Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) on the cyclone.

Earlier, an Inter-Ministerial team from the Centre had visited the State and conducted an assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone. The State Government had submitted a preliminary report which pegged the damage at `11,942.68 crore. The comprehensive damage assessment by the departments and Collectors is almost complete and the memorandum to the Centre will be submitted soon. Marndi also took stock of basic facilities available at all multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters and felt the need for construction of more such shelters in the State.

