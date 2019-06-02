Plus II results tomorrow  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bringing an end to the anxious wait of thousands of students, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Saturday announced that results of the annual Plus II Science examination will be published on June 3.School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the results will be declared at about 12 noon at ‘Geeta Govinda’ auditorium here.

The results will be available on the official websites - http://www.chseodisha.nic.in, http://orissaresults.nic.in. Examinees can check their results from 12 pm onwards.The Council had announced the annual Plus II Science results on May 19 in 2018. However this year, the announcement of results was delayed due to cyclone Fani.

Though the CHSE had decided to publish the results in the third week of May, extremely severe cyclone Fani poured cold waters on their plans. Evaluation of answer sheets was delayed due to complete breakdown of power infrastructure and telecommunication.Controller of Examination BK Sahoo said as a precautionary measure for the cyclone, evaluation of answer sheets was suspended in 13 districts. There was no electricity and water after the cyclone struck. This was the major reason for the delay in evaluation, he said.

A total of 99,000 students had appeared the examination (theory papers) in Science stream conducted by the CHSE between March 8 and 30 this year.The Council had taken extra measures to prevent malpractice and untoward incidents during the examination. Of the 1,091 examinations centres, CCTV cameras were installed at 937 centres. While frisking of students was tightened, police personnel were deployed at every examination centre.

However, there is no word from the Council on the exact date of publication of Plus II Arts and Commerce results. Sahoo assured that the results of both the streams will be announced immediately after the Science results.

No offline admission in all 3 streams this year

The State Government has issued a notification regarding online admission into Plus II courses in all the three streams for which classes will commence from July 24. According to the notification, no form will be available or accepted offline this year and students can only apply online between June 6 and June 20. Online admission form will be available on www.samsodisha.gov.in. Applicants have been advised to go through the common application form carefully before filling it online.

They will have to submit the printout along with the documents at SAMS Resource Centre by 5 pm on June 21. While the first phase merit list and cut-off mark will be out on June 26, selected applicants can take admission between June 28 and July 2.

Similarly, the second phase merit list and cut-off mark will be released on July 8 and admission will be held between July 9 and 11. “After the online admission process is over, the list of vacant seats will be notified on July 16. Students can register their names for spot admission by 2 pm on July 18 and admission will be held between July 20 and 22,” stated the notification.