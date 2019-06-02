Pre-monsoon showers in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Pre-monsoon showers lashed various parts of Koraput district on Saturday. The temperature came down to 34 degree C following rains in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra, Bopariguda, Borrigumma, Koraput, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur Generally, pre-monsoon showers are recorded in the district by second week of May but this year it has delayed by two weeks, leaving the farmers worried.

Generally, they prepare their agricultural lands for kharif cultivation after pre-monsoon showers. Meanwhile in Malkangiri, a minor girl Istar Itangi of Limatangi village under Chitrakonda block was killed in lightning strike on Saturday. Her family members have demanded compensation from the Government.