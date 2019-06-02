Home States Odisha

Puri MP Pinaki Misra to be BJD parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha 

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has nominated Misra as the party leader in the lower house of Parliament, BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak said.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:59 PM

BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Misra (Photo | Twitter@OfPinaki)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Four-time MP from Puri Pinaki Misra was on Sunday nominated as the parliamentary party leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Lok Sabha.

Similarly, Kandhamal MP Achyutananda Samanta has been nominated as the BJD Chief whip and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty as party's deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha.

Patnaik has also nominated six-time MP from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab to be the chairman of the standing committee which will be allotted to the BJD.

The BJD has won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while BJP bagged eight and Congress one.

 

