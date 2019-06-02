Sans doctors, RSIC in sick bed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Regional Spinal Injuries Centre (RSIC), Cuttack, which could have been developed into a top-notch institution dealing with post-traumatic orthopaedic disabilities, is slowly being pushed into oblivion due to the State Government’s neglect. The centre, one among the four in the country set up in 2001, is unable to fulfil its objectives of providing advanced medical care to patients due to vacancies. The 45-bed facility, located on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital, is languishing in neglect due to absence of doctors.

RSIC should have 12 doctors to function smoothly. However, the centre is now being run only one contractual doctor. On Friday, Director of RSIC Dr Prakash Mohapatra, who was also in-charge of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur, retired from service following which the post has fallen vacant. Sources said the lone medico is finding it difficult to manage the affairs at RSIC after Mohapatra’s retirement.

While the average daily OPD footfall at the centre is around 60 to 70, indoor admissions are tough to manage. Though the hospital badly needs additional medical personnel, especially surgeons to deal with the patient load, no steps have yet been taken by the State Government for appointment of doctors.

After much hue and cry, two retired doctors were appointed on contractual basis at the centre. While one of them resigned from his post from February 1, the other is on leave, said the sources. Though RSIC is equipped with advanced infrastructure, absence of doctors has hampered its functioning particularly the operation theatre and physiotherapy clinics.

Suresh Dash, an attendant of a patient admitted at RSIC, said, “Since no doctor is available for consultation, I have been giving the same medicines to my patient for the last more than two weeks.”

SCB Medical College and Hospital Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said in view of the prevailing situation, an Orthopedic specialist has been deputed to RSIC.