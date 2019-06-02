Stray dogs maul woman to death

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A pack of stray dogs mauled an elderly woman to death in Banjibahl village under Golamunda block on Saturday. The deceased, 57-year-old Bhumisuta Majhi, had gone to the village pond to attend nature’s call when eight to 10 dogs attacked her. They pounced on her and left her bleeding with multiple injuries. Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot but could not rescue her from the grip of the animals. Majhi died on the spot.