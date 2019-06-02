Home States Odisha

Surjya Patro elected Speaker unopposed  

 Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and seven-time legislator Surjya Narayan Patro was on Saturday elected unopposed as the Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Published: 02nd June 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and seven-time legislator Surjya Narayan Patro was on Saturday elected unopposed as the Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.Patro’s name was proposed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and supported by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh and other members of the House.Pro-tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy announced Patro’s name and invited him to take charge as the Speaker.

Surjya Narayan Patro taking charge
as Speaker of Odisha Legislative
Assembly on Saturday | Irfana

The Digapahandi MLA was elected uncontested as the Speaker of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly as the BJP members preferred to stay away from the House. Patro became the 22nd speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Seven-time MLA Patro has been winning elections since 1990 without a break. He won the Assembly elections four times from Mohana constituency and thrice from Digapahandi. 

He has held several ministerial portfolios like Revenue and Disaster Management, Information and Public Relations, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Cooperation, Energy, Science and Technology, Tourism, Information Technology, Culture, Energy, Forest and Environment and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development in Naveen Patnaik’s last four terms.

Surjya Patro elected Speaker unopposed

In the previous government, Patro was the Minister for Cooperation, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare.After pro-tem speaker announced Patro’s name as the new Speaker, he was escorted to the Speaker’s podium by the Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra. “I congratulate the new Speaker,” Patnaik said.

“We hope the new Speaker will function above political considerations and give protection to the Opposition to further strengthen democracy,” Mishra said. Patro thanked the leader of the House and all the members for electing him to the post of Speaker.  “I am happy that the House elected me to the post of the Speaker unanimously,” Patro said.Disapproving the absence of the BJP legislators, Mishra, who was Leader of Opposition in the last Assembly, said this is not a healthy trend in democracy.

As the ruling BJD has 112 MLAs in the 147-member Assembly, the election to the post of the Speaker was a mere formality. The BJP has 23 MLAs while the Congress has nine, the CPI (M) one seat and there is an Independent member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp