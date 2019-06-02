Home States Odisha

Thunderstorm, heavy rain lash Rourkela

 Thunderstorm accompanied by heavy showers lashed Rourkela on Saturday, bringing relief from the sweltering heat.

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

An uprooted tree on the Rourkela-Bondamunda road near Bisra Square on Saturday evening I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Thunderstorm accompanied by heavy showers lashed Rourkela on Saturday, bringing relief from the sweltering heat. However, trees were uprooted at several places, houses damaged and power supply was snapped. No human injury or casualty was reported.Many places experienced three to four hours of power cut.

Strong wind uprooted a huge tree at Sector-3 which fell on some houses damaging them. Similarly, a large tree also fell on the Rourkela-Bondamunda road near the Bisra Square, partially affecting vehicular traffic. BJP leader Pramila Das said asbestos and tile roofs of few houses near Amarnath temple area of Gopbandhupali slum were blown away under the impact of wind.The heavy rain helped in bringing down the temperature which was over 40 degree Celsius in the morning. On Friday, the city sizzled at 43.8 degree C.

