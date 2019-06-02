Two get 7-year RI for hurling bomb  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Judicial Magistrate, Cuttack Justice SN Kar sentenced two persons to seven years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for hurling a bomb at a house in Sheikh Bazar locality of the city in 2015.

Besides, a fine of `5,000 each was imposed on the convicts Arif Khan alias Chand of Imampada in Satichaura and Madhab Behera alias Madhia of Sheikh Bazar. Failure to pay the fine will lead to one more year of RI.

As per the case record, one Chumuki Behera of Sheikh Bazar had lodged an FIR with Lalbag police on May 28, 2015 alleging that some anti-social elements had threatened to kill her husband Prakash Behera alias Chakuli after he was acquitted in the Kesia Behera murder case. She said the miscreants abused her family members and hurled a bomb at their house following which a portion of the building caught fire.

Acting on the FIR, police had filed a charge-sheet against Arif and Madhab.