Two held in Cong candidate killing

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two dreaded criminals, allegedly involved in the killing of Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat Manoj Jena, were injured in an exchange of fire with the police late on Friday.

Manoj was shot at on May 22, on the eve of the counting day. He died on May 24. He, however, did not win the seat.

Acting on a tip-off on the presence of a group of anti-socials near Randha Chowk under Golanthara police limits, a team, led by Gosaninuagoan IIC Sumit Soren and SI Kausik Majhi, rushed to the spot. The two criminals, identified as Ganesh Nayak and Hrushi Patra, along with their unidentified accomplices, tried to escape.

Police opened fire and two of them fell down from their bike while others managed to flee. Police said the two criminals sustained bullet injuries on their legs. Two country made revolvers and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. Ganesh and Hrushi are involved in several crimes in Aska, police said, adding that the others involved in the Congress candidate’s murder would be nabbed soon.

Manoj came under attack while he was returning to Bhubaneswar along with an associate in a car from Aska. A group of miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at Manoj while his car was parked near Lanjipalli by-pass. They also slit his throat. Manoj was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. But he succumbed to his injuries.

The culprits, after committing the crime, were escaping to Andhra Pradesh when one of their motorcycles collided with a bicycle near Golanthara. Though the miscreants sustained injuries in the mishap, they fled the spot leaving behind their motorcycle and a revolver.

Police said Manoj, a liquor trader, was involved in criminal activities and the attack may have been a fallout of past rivalry. Soon after the incident, the police had formed two teams to nab the criminals and raided several places. Police had earlier nabbed 12 persons, including seven from Aska, three from Bhanjanagar and two from Bhubaneswar for interrogation. A lookout notice was also issued against the seven persons.