Home States Odisha

Two held in Cong candidate killing

Manoj was shot at on May 22, on the eve of counting day

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Two dreaded criminals, allegedly involved in the killing of Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat Manoj Jena, were injured in an exchange of fire with the police late on Friday.
Manoj was shot at on May 22, on the eve of the counting day. He died on May 24. He, however, did not win the seat.

Acting on a tip-off on the presence of a group of anti-socials near Randha Chowk under Golanthara police limits, a team, led by Gosaninuagoan IIC Sumit Soren and SI Kausik Majhi, rushed to the spot. The two criminals, identified as Ganesh Nayak and Hrushi Patra, along with their unidentified accomplices, tried to escape.

Police opened fire and two of them fell down from their bike while others managed to flee. Police said the two criminals sustained bullet injuries on their legs. Two country made revolvers and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. Ganesh and Hrushi are involved in several crimes in Aska, police said, adding that the others involved in the Congress candidate’s murder would be nabbed soon.

Manoj came under attack while he was returning to Bhubaneswar along with an associate in a car from Aska. A group of miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at Manoj while his car was parked near Lanjipalli by-pass. They also slit his throat. Manoj was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. But he succumbed to his injuries.

The culprits, after committing the crime, were escaping to Andhra Pradesh when one of their motorcycles collided with a bicycle near Golanthara. Though the miscreants sustained injuries in the mishap, they fled the spot leaving behind their motorcycle and a revolver.

Police said Manoj, a liquor trader, was involved in criminal activities and the attack may have been a fallout of past rivalry. Soon after the incident, the police had formed two teams to nab the criminals and raided several places. Police had earlier nabbed 12 persons, including seven from Aska, three from Bhanjanagar and two from Bhubaneswar for interrogation. A lookout notice was also issued against the seven persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp