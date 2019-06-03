Choked Jeypore hospital leaves patients in lurch

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: THE State Government had upgraded Jeypore sub-divisional hospital to district headquarters hospital (DHH) last year.However, it did not serve the purpose as owing to absence of adequate number of beds, patients can still be seen lying on the floor of the hospital. The hospital, after its upgradation, was shifted to Ranibad, around 3 km from here. The shifting was done in haste with just 50 beds. However, later the number was increased to 188.

Though the hospital has adequate manpower and infrastructure, rise in number of patients has made matters worse for those unable to get a bed. Hospital sources said more than 700 patients from Jeypore, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur visit the hospital every day of which around 120 are admitted to the facility for further treatment.

Since most of the beds in both male and female wards are already occupied, the staff have no option but to treat the patients on the verandah of the hospital. Some patients are referred to the medical college and hospital at Koraput to make way for others.

The locals have been urging the district administration to use the old hospital building which can accommodate 100 indoor patients. But nothing has yet been done in this regard. The old building, despite having the required infrastructure, is lying unused for the last one year.

Meanwhile, Jeypore district headquarters hospital superintendent K H Behera said the issue will be resolved soon. He said construction of a new building where the hospital will be shifted, is underway.