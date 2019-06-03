Home States Odisha

Choked Jeypore hospital leaves patients in lurch

People from Jeypore, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur visit hospital every day

Published: 03rd June 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Patients lying on the floor at the district headquarters hospital | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: THE State Government had upgraded Jeypore sub-divisional hospital to district headquarters hospital (DHH) last year.However, it did not serve the purpose as owing to absence of adequate number of beds, patients can still be seen lying on the floor of the hospital. The hospital, after its upgradation, was shifted to Ranibad, around 3 km from here. The shifting was done in haste with just 50 beds. However, later the number was increased to 188.

Though the hospital has adequate manpower and infrastructure, rise in number of patients has made matters worse for those unable to get a bed. Hospital sources said more than 700 patients from Jeypore, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur visit the hospital every day of which around 120 are admitted to the facility for further treatment.

Since most of the beds in both male and female wards are already occupied, the staff have no option but to treat the patients on the verandah of the hospital. Some patients are referred to the medical college and hospital at Koraput to make way for others.

The locals have been urging the district administration to use the old hospital building which can accommodate 100 indoor patients. But nothing has yet been done in this regard. The old building, despite having the required infrastructure, is lying unused for the last one year.

Meanwhile, Jeypore district headquarters hospital superintendent K H Behera said the issue will be resolved soon. He said construction of a new building where the hospital will be shifted, is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp