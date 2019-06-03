Enrolment dips in government schools in Odisha

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State Government spends a fortune on education sector and to increase enrolment in schools managed by it. Despite efforts, parents are not keen to get their wards enrolled in Government schools as is evident with steady decline in the number of such institutions across Ganjam district. As per records, the district has around 2,315 primary schools of which many are running only on pen and paper.

Some such schools have a handful of students although adequate teachers, support staff and in some cases, new buildings have been constructed by the Government to increase enrolment. Owing to absence of students, teachers mostly do not report for work. What’s worrying is that instead of initiating measures to set things right, steps are being taken to close down schools that do not have the required number of students. The trend has led to mushrooming of private schools in the district.

In order to overcome the problem, Niti Aayog had implemented a project called Sustainable Action for Transforming in Education (SATH-E) under which, instead of required measures to increase enrolment, stress is laid on closing down of schools.

This year, the district administration has decided to close 47 primary schools that have 10 or less students in around 16 blocks and two notified area councils. Official sources said seven such schools will be closed down in Belaguntha block followed by six each in Bhanjanagar and Chikiti blocks, five in Digapahandi, three each in Ganjam and Chhatrapur blocks, two each in Sorada, Sheragada, Rangeilunda, Patrapur and Dharakote blocks and one each in Aska, Kabisuryanagar, Purushottampur, Sanakhemundi and Hinjili blocks. Besides, one school each at Belaguntha NAC and Ganjam NAC too will be closed.

The students from these schools will be transferred to neighbouring institutions, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.Official sources said under SATH-E programme, 133 primary schools in the district have been identified to be merged with nearby schools. However, as a relief to the students, the district administration has decided to provide transport allowance if they have to travel more than one km to reach their new schools.

Meanwhile, several retired teachers have expressed their concern over the closure of schools. They argued that though teachers are appointed in Government schools, they are mostly engaged in various Government programmes. They said private schools have less number of holidays and even arrange extra classes during vacations which is not done in Government schools. They contended that if the system of engaging teachers in activities other than teaching continues, the trend of closing Government schools will continue.