Girls outperform boys in Class 12 Science in Odisha

Around 29 colleges have recorded 100 per cent results, the Minister said.

The state government accepted the Khader committee report on unifying school education with the higher secondary section.

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday declared the results of Class 12 Science examination in Odisha. Minister said the girls have outperformed boys.

The overall pass percentage was at 72.33. In 2018 it was 76.98 last year. Of the 97,750 students who had appeared for the exams, 70,706 passed, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The pass percentage of girls is 75.02 per cent against 70.4 per cent of boys, he added. Out of the 70,706 students who cleared the exam, 20,806 have secured first division, 23,904 second and 25,360 third.

Balasore district has registered the highest pass rate of 86.56 per cent while Gajapati recorded the lowest at 36.20.

Nine colleges have registered zero results. 29 colleges have recorded 100 per cent results, the Minister said.

