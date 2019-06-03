Heat wave monitoring yet to be put in place

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of proper monitoring of heat wave has raised concern among the residents here.

Sources said the district has been witnessing heat wave but the authorities concerned are not providing adequate information regarding rise in temperature.

The India Meteorological Department has installed a Doppler radar at Paradip and the report obtained from it concerns mostly Bhubaneswar and other important cities. The district and block headquarters do not have the infrastructure to keep track of rise in mercury level.

In the absence of proper monitoring, the authorities do not get regular updates and hence little or no steps are taken to provide information to people affected by heat conditions. Sources said three persons have died due to suspected heat stroke in the district. A 62-year-old farmer Surendra Behera of Harisinghpur village under Tirtol police limits allegedly died due to heatstroke while he was working in his paddy field. Earlier, two persons allegedly died in Raghhunathpur and Biridi and 25 persons fell ill due to heat wave in other areas of the district.

Additional District Magistrate Sachidananada Sahoo said there is no mechanism to keep track of temperature at the block and district headquarters except Paradip. “We have facilities to measure rain gauge at the block headquarters but no mechanism to monitor heat wave. Steps will be taken to instal adequate equipment to measure the temperature,” he said.