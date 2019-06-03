Home States Odisha

Live wire kills elderly couple in Odisha

Without knowing that power was charged the previous night, 70-year-old Gokul Sethi touched the wire which was lying on the ground.

Published: 03rd June 2019

By Express News Service

PURI: An elderly couple in Kanas was electrocuted on Sunday when they came in contact with a live electricity wire. According to reports, while 70-year-old Gokul Sethi was going to work, he touched the wire which was lying on the ground since the cyclone Fani without knowing that power was charged the previous night. When he cried out of pain due to electricity shock before losing the sense, his wife Nishamano (65) rushed and tried to save him, but she met the same fate.

Both were rushed to Kanas hospital by the villagers and later, shifted to Capital Hospital where the couple succumbed. After post-mortem, the villagers staged a demonstration on Kanas Delang road with the bodies demanding action against the electricity officials and compensation.

Later, the local Tehsildar reached the spot and sanctioned the funds for cremation of the couple from Red Cross fund while the Electricity department officials agreed to pay Rs 60,000 and a job to their son.

