Millets make successful comeback in Odisha

Uma Shankar Kar

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The nutrient-rich millets that were fast fading away from agricultural landscape are now making a comeback in Kalahandi district. Thanks to Millet Mission, a special programme for its promotion in tribal areas, the crops have been revived and now it is getting the much-needed attention across the State because of its high nutritional value. In Kalahandi, the crop is cultivated on 10,311 hectares (ha) in four blocks using traditional methods.

Cultivation of millets such as ragi, gurji and kosla (small millet), kodo, kangu (foxtail millet) and jowars, which are known as age-old traditional food of the hill dwellers, have been taken up in Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur, Bhawanipatna and Narla blocks.

In 2017-18, the special programme for promotion of millets in tribal areas was launched in 11 districts, including Kalahandi, and four blocks were covered under the scheme. The scheme’s objective was to increase millet production with marketing support and promote millet-based food processing entrepreneurs.

Under the programme, improved technologies like line sowing and transplantation are adopted with less seed and root intensification. Input incentives of Rs 2,500 per ha for medium and large farmers and Rs 5,000 per ha for small and marginal farmers are being provided, said Scheme Officer, Kalahandi, Poojarani Bag.

Millets were cultivated on 216 ha during kharif season on trial basis in 2018-18 and later it was extended to 1,091 ha in 2018-19. Its average productivity was recorded at 10 to 15 quintal per ha in 2018. During the current kharif season, the target has been increased to 2,610 ha keeping in view good response from farmers, she added.

As part of marketing support, the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation (TDCC) was roped in for procuring the produce from the farmers. Last year, they had procured 920 quintal ragi grown under the scheme with a support price of Rs 28.97 per kg from the farmers.

Sources said millet meals are also being served as ‘khichhdi’ and ‘upma’ under the ICDS and MDM programmes in anganwadi centres and schools. Besides, sale outlets of millet-based programmes were set up at various locations in Bhubaneswar to promote its nutritional value. Various food items like halwa, vada, dosa, pakoda, biscuits and cakes made from millets are being promoted among urbanites through different events.