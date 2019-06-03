Mountaineer Kalpana Dash cremated in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: After a long wait of 11 days, the mortal remains of Odisha’s first woman mountaineer Kalpana Dash arrived in the Capital on Sunday morning. From the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, the body was taken to Kalinga Stadium where her mother and family members along with Ministers, Government officials, fans and supporters paid their last respects. Slogans of ‘Kalpana Dash Amar Rahe’ reverberated the stadium as eminent personalities and fellow mountaineers from across Odisha laid wreaths on the casket.

After paying homage, Minister of Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera said, “The bravery and valour of Kalpana Dash will not go in vain. She not only brought fame to the State but was also a source of inspiration for many young mountaineers. She was an achiever who led by example and even in death she will continue to inspire young aspirants to scale heights”.

“The State Government acknowledges the immense effort of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the search and rescue team of Sherpas and other officials, who undertook the herculean task, braved severe weather conditions and difficult terrain to bring down the body, “ he said.Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu also paid floral tributes to Kalpana at the stadium.

Dash, the 53-year-old mountaineer from Dhenkanal, died while descending the Himalayan summit on May 23 at a height of around 8,600 feet. Her body, which was at the Balcony area, was flown to Delhi from Kathmandu on Saturday following completion of formalities at the base camp, Lukla. From Bhubaneswar, the body was taken to her native place Dhenkanal where it was kept at the Mini Stadium. It was later taken to her Kumbharsahi residence and native Sariapada village.

At the Mini Stadium, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, MP Mahesh Sahoo, MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal and police officials paid their tributes. On the occasion, locals demanded that Padma Shri be conferred on her. Talking to mediapersons the Collector said recommendation for the country’s civilian honour for Kalpana will be sent to the State Government and administration do everything towards it.

Her brother Pradeep, who accompanied the body from Kathmandu, said “She could not enjoy the success which she would have after conquering the highest peak of the world for the second time.” She first scaled the Everest on May 21, 2008. Later the body was taken to Puri where the last rites were performed.