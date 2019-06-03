One held for illegal mining

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a man for running an illegal quarry in Khurda district. The accused, Sanjay Paikray of Kumarbasta, was running an illegal mining quarry on Government land in Tapang area under Khurda Sadar police limits.

Officers of the STF said Paikray is the kingpin of one of the gangs operating in the area. Informing about the gang’s activities, the officers said miscreants blast boulders in hills without Government approval. They procure explosive substances for blasting boulders and illegal weapons for terrorizing Government officials, locals and members of rival gangs.

STF officers have seized 10 kg ammonia nitrate powder, some gelatin sticks, wires and a stabiliser from the quarry. “A case has been registered under various Sections of IPC and Section 12 of Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Theft, Smuggling and other Unlawful Activities) Act against Paikray and 20 others for running similar rackets. He was arrested on Sunday and later produced in a court in Khurda,” a STF officer said. Further investigation into the illegal business is underway, he added. The sleuths had also arrested an aide of Paikray, Dushasan Behera for planning dacoity in Khurda Town area.

Two nabbed for attacking man

Bhubaneswar: Two brothers were arrested for hurling bombs at a person over past enmity. The accused are Sanatan Reddy and Bikram Reddy of Salia Sahi here. Police said, the brothers had an argument with one Rinku Swain of Salia Sahi during a marriage party in Vani Vihar on Wednesday. The next day, the two and their associates hurled two bombs at Swain on Thursday. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.