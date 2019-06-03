Panel asks Health Dept to set up more food testing labs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking serious note of the poor structure of food safety organisation in Odisha, the State Food Commission has advised Health and Family Welfare Department to take steps for setting up of Public Health Laboratory facility in three revenue divisions and medical colleges.

Commission Chairperson Ranglal Jamuda in a letter to Health Secretary PK Meherda pointed out that the formations of food safety organisations in the State is very poor.He said as per the laid down norms, samples from mid-day-meal (MDM), hot cooked meal under Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and take-home ration needs to be collected on each working day and sent for testing to the food testing laboratory.

“As on date there is only one Public Health Laboratory in the Capital which is testing food samples and even that laboratory is not well-equipped and under-staffed,” Jamuda said.The current situation is so pathetic that even though very limited number of MDM samples are being drawn, the test reports are not made available before six months, he said.

Jamuda advised the Health Department to procure all the lab equipment required at the earliest and re-examine the number of technical posts and sanction early recruitment to pending posts.On field formations of food safety organisation, Jamuda said at the district-level only one post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) has been sanctioned and the rest are lying vacant. Besides, though FSO is a district level officer no vehicle is available for the post to undertake regular tours as a result there are no proper inspections.

“The quality of food is getting compromised due to grossly inadequate enforcement activities in the field,” he said. The Commissioner said the Health Department should set up facilities similar to state health laboratory in all three revenue divisions as well as medical colleges.