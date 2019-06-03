Sasthi rituals to begin today

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With rituals for ensuing Sital Sasthi scheduled to begin from June 3, festive mood is picking up in the city.The marriage of the divine couple - Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati - will be held on June 7 while the homecoming procession is scheduled to begin on June 8 night and culminate on June 9 afternoon with the entry of the divine couple into the temple.

‘Patra Pendi’ (engagement ceremony) of Balunkeswar Baba of Nandapada will be performed on Monday evening while that of Loknath Baba of Jharuapada and Jageswar Baba of Mudipada will be held on Wednesday evening.

Similarly, ‘Deba Nimantran’ (invitation to temples) of Balunkeswar Baba will be performed on Tuesday, while that of Loknath Baba and Jageswar Baba will be held on Thursday.With the dates finalised and preparations in full swing, family members who have been staying outside have started thronging the city to participate in the annual event.

On the other hand, artists are working overtime to complete backdrop of the chariot that would carry the divine couple. A tableau on social and mythological issues will also be displayed during the procession.

Another major attraction of the festival is the Meena Bazaar at PHED Ground of Ainthapali, where a variety of joy rides have been set up.