Smart city Projects take back seat

Implementation of Smart City projects and delivery of services have been severely hampered in Rourkela as its civic body remains deprived of an elected council.

Published: 03rd June 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:41 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Implementation of Smart City projects and delivery of services have been severely hampered in Rourkela as its civic body remains deprived of an elected council.It has been six years since elections to Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) were held. A case pending in the court has delayed the process and there seems to be no end to the crisis in the near future.

Sources said the tenure of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality council had ended on August 20, 2013 and the then Rourkela ADM was made Municipality Administrator. Subsequently, the Municipality was upgraded into Municipal Corporation on November 14, 2014 with inclusion of Jhartarang and Jagda gram panchayats.

Based on 2011 census, the total population of RMC then was around 3.09 lakh. With seven new wards in its fold, RMC has a total of 40 wards.But, in March 2015, Birua Oram, Ramnath Toppo and others challenging the merger of the gram panchayats had obtained a stay order from the Orissa High Court.
They argued that the gram panchayats were merged with the civic body to meet the three lakh population criteria for any Municipal Corporation and hence the formation of the RMC was illegal. Owing to the case, elections to RMC, which should be held every six months, have not been conducted in the last six years.
Incidentally, a petition filed by the former chairman of the erstwhile Municipality and Rourkela Bar Association president Ramesh Chandra Bal challenging the reservation of Mayor’s post for ST candidate is also pending in the High Court.

In a subsequent development, Rourkela was declared a Smart City on September 20, 2016. But posting of a senior IAS officer Rashmita Panda as RMC Commissioner came only in January last year and RDC, Northern Division DV Swamy was made the RMC Administrator.

Bal claimed in absence of elected Mayor and Corporators, the civic body administration feels no pressure to perform and remains detached from ground realities by not getting public feedback. He said Smart City projects worth `2,571 crore are getting delayed.He alleged that the State Government is not sincere and has been deliberately delaying to vacate the stay order obtained by the tribal group.

Earlier, former Rourkela MLA and former Union Minister Dilip Ray had said lack of elected council had seriously impeded execution of civic infrastructure and delivery of services. “I wish election to the civic body is held soon so that these projects gain momentum and are completed in a time-bound manner under the accountable body of elected people’s representatives,” the former legislator had said.

